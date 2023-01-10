Mayne Pharma Group Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, January 18th (OTCMKTS:MAYNF)

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, January 18th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, January 18th.

Mayne Pharma Group Stock Performance

Shares of MAYNF opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Mayne Pharma Group has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.

Mayne Pharma Group Company Profile

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Metrics Contract Services, International, Branded Products, and Portfolio Products.

