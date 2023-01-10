Mizuho Raises Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $50.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KHC. UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average is $37.78. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.