Morgan Stanley Cuts iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $128.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.64.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

IRTC opened at $87.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.25. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $169.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $103.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.43 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.31% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. As a group, analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,554,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Articles

