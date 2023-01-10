Morgan Stanley Increases Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $193.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $193.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TT. Argus boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Trane Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.61.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $178.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $197.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.00.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,867,700. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

