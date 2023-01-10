Morgan Stanley Raises W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $490.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GWW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered W.W. Grainger from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $591.00.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $557.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $581.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

