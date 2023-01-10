Morgan Stanley Trims American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Target Price to $6.00

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Well from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.20 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.17.

AMWL stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $930.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.43. American Well has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $5.43.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 95.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Well will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 132,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $427,699.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,027 shares in the company, valued at $4,775,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 132,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $427,699.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,027 shares in the company, valued at $4,775,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $37,206.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,416,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,642,361.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,744 shares of company stock worth $1,073,977 over the last three months. 13.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in American Well by 1.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Well by 5.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 67,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in American Well by 175.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in American Well by 27.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in American Well by 53.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

