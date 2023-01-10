Morgan Stanley Upgrades Haleon (NYSE:HLN) to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

HLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Haleon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Haleon stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. Haleon has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,860,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

