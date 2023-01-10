Morgan Stanley Upgrades Haleon (NYSE:HLN) to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
HLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Haleon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $298.00.
Haleon Trading Up 0.6 %
Haleon stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. Haleon has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.24.
About Haleon
Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
