MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MOR. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of MorphoSys from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MorphoSys from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MorphoSys from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $2.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.58.

Shares of NASDAQ MOR opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.96.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 357.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.24%. The business had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in MorphoSys in the third quarter valued at $344,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys in the third quarter valued at $101,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in MorphoSys by 122.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys in the third quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

