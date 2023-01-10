Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Barclays

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on COOP. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.80.
Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance
Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.02. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.45.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $835,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,738,235.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,608,200 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 843.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 430.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
