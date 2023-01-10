Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Barclays

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on COOP. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.02. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.66% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $835,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,738,235.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,608,200 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 843.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 430.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.