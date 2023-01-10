Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Natural Alternatives International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

NASDAQ NAII opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $13.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natural Alternatives International ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.84%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Natural Alternatives International worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

