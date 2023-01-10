Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NSRGY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Societe Generale cut Nestlé from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC cut Nestlé from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $120.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.80. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $102.78 and a 52-week high of $133.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nestlé by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Nestlé by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in Nestlé by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

