Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NSRGY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Societe Generale cut Nestlé from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC cut Nestlé from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.14.
Nestlé Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $120.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.80. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $102.78 and a 52-week high of $133.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nestlé (NSRGY)
- What Macy’s Guidance Means For Retail
- Fortinet Stock Price Bumpy, Here Is Why
- Apexigen Stock Soars After Analyst Rating, Is It Time to Buy?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Gets Boost From Chips Act
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Back on Board, Stock Surges
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.