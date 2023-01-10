NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Lifted to Buy at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut NEXT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on NEXT in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,100 ($98.68) to GBX 7,000 ($85.28) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NEXT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($73.10) to GBX 5,600 ($68.23) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6,505.43.

NEXT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NXGPF opened at $67.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average of $69.56. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.30.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

