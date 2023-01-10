NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) PT Raised to GBX 6,100 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,700 ($69.44) to GBX 6,100 ($74.32) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Panmure Gordon upgraded NEXT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on NEXT from GBX 8,100 ($98.68) to GBX 7,000 ($85.28) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($73.10) to GBX 5,600 ($68.23) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NEXT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered NEXT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NEXT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6,505.43.

NEXT Stock Performance

Shares of NXGPF stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. NEXT has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $68.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.56.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

