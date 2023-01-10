Northland Securities Lowers SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Price Target to $4.50

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Northland Securities from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

NASDAQ SOUN opened at $1.03 on Friday. SoundHound AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that SoundHound AI will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,190,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,195.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 661,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $826,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,000 shares in the company, valued at $518,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $62,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,190,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,195.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 736,670 shares of company stock worth $975,114. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

