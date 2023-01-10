Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OAS opened at $0.12 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $181.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12.

Institutional Trading of Oasis Petroleum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum stock. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 570,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,348,000. Oasis Petroleum accounts for about 12.5% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC owned approximately 2.90% of Oasis Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

Further Reading

