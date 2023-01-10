ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

ONTF has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ON24 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ON24 by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 25,733 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP raised its stake in ON24 by 5.1% during the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 593,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the third quarter worth $167,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 11.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 76,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Stock Performance

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $403.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of -0.01. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON24 will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

