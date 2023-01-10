PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PFSI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PennyMac Financial Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $70.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $476.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.60 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 26.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

In related news, Director Patrick Kinsella sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $141,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,360.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 40,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $2,209,466.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,136.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Kinsella sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $141,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,360.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,426 shares of company stock worth $9,126,641. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,940,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,953,000 after acquiring an additional 422,092 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,274 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.9% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,228,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,593,000 after acquiring an additional 124,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 24.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,941,000 after acquiring an additional 360,101 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after acquiring an additional 539,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

