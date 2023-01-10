Polaris (NYSE:PII) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup set a $112.00 price objective on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of PII stock opened at $103.44 on Friday. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $127.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. Polaris had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Polaris by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

