Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

