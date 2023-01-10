Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Repare Therapeutics Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $13.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $18.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $1.91. The business had revenue of $112.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. On average, analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Davis Jerel sold 250,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,094,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,511,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Bpifrance SA bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

