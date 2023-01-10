Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Resources Connection from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $575.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.78. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $23.18.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Resources Connection

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 25.11%.

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,091.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resources Connection

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGP. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Resources Connection by 483.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Resources Connection by 41.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Resources Connection by 18.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Resources Connection by 38.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Resources Connection by 237.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resources Connection Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.