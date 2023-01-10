Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 652.71 ($7.95).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rightmove from GBX 634 ($7.72) to GBX 497 ($6.06) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rightmove from GBX 618 ($7.53) to GBX 608 ($7.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Rightmove Stock Performance

LON:RMV opened at GBX 540.60 ($6.59) on Tuesday. Rightmove has a 1-year low of GBX 437.80 ($5.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 752 ($9.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 536.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 561.77. The firm has a market cap of £4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,478.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rightmove Company Profile

In other Rightmove news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson acquired 39,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 554 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £217,622.28 ($265,134.36).

(Get Rating)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Featured Stories

