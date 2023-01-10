Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus downgraded Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:RKT opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner bought 32,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,892,907 shares in the company, valued at $30,482,810.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 669,700 shares of company stock valued at $4,733,209 over the last ninety days. 94.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rocket Companies by 14.5% in the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.