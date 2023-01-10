Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Increased to $284.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $269.00 to $284.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.88.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.7 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $269.34 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $339.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 59.22%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

