Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$39.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shaw Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

SJR opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.52. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 14.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Shaw Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

About Shaw Communications

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.