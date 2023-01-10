Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$39.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shaw Communications
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.
Shaw Communications Stock Up 0.5 %
Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 14.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Shaw Communications Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.
About Shaw Communications
Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.
