Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 million, a P/E ratio of 69.53 and a beta of -0.15. Siebert Financial has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 2.43%.
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
