Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 million, a P/E ratio of 69.53 and a beta of -0.15. Siebert Financial has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 2.43%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

