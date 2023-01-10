SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

SGMA stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.16.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.68 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 540.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 89,972 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

