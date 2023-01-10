SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Stock Performance
SGMA stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.16.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.68 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 5.78%.
Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
