Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMPL. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SMPL opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.79. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $45.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.81 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 124.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

