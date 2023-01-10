Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SMPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.14. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 815,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 203,679 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 15.5% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 144,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.