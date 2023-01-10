Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of SKX opened at $45.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.28. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $49.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,967 shares of company stock worth $876,358. 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

See Also

