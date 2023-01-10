StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of Air T stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Air T has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.16 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.46.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.69 million during the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC owned about 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

