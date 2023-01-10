StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $25.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.47. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Altisource Asset Management Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC Get Rating ) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of Altisource Asset Management worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

