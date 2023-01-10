SVB Leerink Cuts AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Price Target to $18.00

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $9.55 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of -0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.19 million. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 41.17%. Analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 85,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $859,530.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,859,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,180,879.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 20.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,354,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,227,000 after buying an additional 2,305,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,310,000 after purchasing an additional 743,808 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 58.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,513 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 54.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,036,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,346,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,640,000 after purchasing an additional 156,660 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

