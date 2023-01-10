Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives SEK 185.13 Average PT from Analysts

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is SEK 185.13.

SWDBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 162 to SEK 165 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 174 to SEK 171 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 191 to SEK 198 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 195 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at SEK 18.01 on Tuesday. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of SEK 12.14 and a 1 year high of SEK 20.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of SEK 16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of SEK 14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of SEK 0.44 by SEK 0.04. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 36.28%. The company had revenue of SEK 1.33 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Swedbank AB will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.