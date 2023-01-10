Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. Symbolic Logic has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.32.

Get Symbolic Logic alerts:

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.