TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$64.95.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$54.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.79 billion and a PE ratio of 16.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.68. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$52.12 and a 1 year high of C$74.44.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.80 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 109.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$53.69 per share, with a total value of C$150,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$326,703.65. In related news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$25,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,781.01. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$53.69 per share, with a total value of C$150,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$326,703.65.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.