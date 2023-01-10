Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $230.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.06.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $217.48 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $558,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

