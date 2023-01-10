Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF) Price Target Cut to GBX 80 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 90 ($1.10) to GBX 80 ($0.97) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TTAXF. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox from GBX 100 ($1.22) to GBX 80 ($0.97) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox from GBX 130 ($1.58) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Tritax EuroBox Stock Performance

OTC:TTAXF opened at $0.85 on Friday. Tritax EuroBox has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24.

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

