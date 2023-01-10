Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Downgraded to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $400.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $450.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ULTA. StockNews.com lowered Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Argus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $511.86.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $484.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $452.35 and its 200-day moving average is $419.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $490.98.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

