Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) PT Lowered to $15.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.82.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Stock Performance

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10.

Insider Activity at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $86,578.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,210.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $86,578.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,210.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 16,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $197,446.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,359 shares of company stock worth $759,211 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 154.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Upwork by 4,820.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Upwork by 30.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 977.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.