Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $75.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.58.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VOYA opened at $65.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $74.97.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.91 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,814 shares of company stock worth $1,302,045 over the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after buying an additional 519,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Voya Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,285,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,275,000 after purchasing an additional 345,161 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,915,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,391,000 after purchasing an additional 286,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Voya Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,119,000 after purchasing an additional 29,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Voya Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,318 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.