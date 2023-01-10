Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

WNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Wabash National from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Vertical Research cut Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Wabash National Stock Up 1.1 %

WNC stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $655.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.00 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $912,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,373 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $72,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,596,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $912,797.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,017 shares of company stock worth $1,889,693. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

