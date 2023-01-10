Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $41.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $36.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.45. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.81%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 20,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

