Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SunPower from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SunPower from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded SunPower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SunPower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.84.

Shares of SPWR opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11. SunPower has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $469.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 370.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 887,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 698,844 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SunPower by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after buying an additional 58,212 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower by 203.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after buying an additional 511,085 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in SunPower in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,623,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,318,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

