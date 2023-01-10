Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WDC. Barclays cut their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Western Digital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.14.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 242.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 194,869 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 21.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,703 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 37.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

