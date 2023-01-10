Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Receives $251.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.78.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $229.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 111.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after purchasing an additional 63,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $255.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.53 and a 200 day moving average of $218.23. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $258.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.