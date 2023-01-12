5,583 Shares in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Acquired by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.02. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $58.02.

