AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.21 and last traded at $30.21. 73,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 22,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 2.06% of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

