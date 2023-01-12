Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF – Get Rating) fell 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 5,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 1,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.
Akastor ASA operates as an oilfield services investment company. The company offers vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry. It also provides well design and drilling project management services; reservoir and field management services; rig procurement, tailored training, software, and technical manpower services, as well as well and reservoir consultancy services.
