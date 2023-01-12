Alchemy Pay Trading Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Alchemy Pay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $41.99 million and approximately $8.34 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.92 or 0.00444572 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.80 or 0.01053694 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,715.80 or 0.31400988 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay’s genesis date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 tokens. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.